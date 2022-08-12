COLUMBIA - Multiple motorcyclists have been injured after a crash on I-70 westbound near the Boone/Callaway county line on Friday night.
KOMU 8 News’ crews at the Honor Flight Reception have been informed by some motorcyclists that they were told 12-15 bikes are involved.
According to the group's Facebook page, all motorcyclists involved in the crash suffered only minor injuries.
Troopers are investigating a traffic crash involving multiple motorcycles on westbound I-70 at the Callaway County/Boone County line. Traffic delays should be expected so please avoid the area and find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/09vD5C4HEF— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 13, 2022
Missouri State Highway Patrol first reported a collision at approximately 9:40 p.m., urging motorists to avoid the area.
The group described the incident as their "first major accident" in 12 years of riding together.
Motorcycle crash off I-70 westbound near the Route J exit. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/d3AIfDaNNa— Steffi Roche (@steffirochetv) August 13, 2022
As of 10:30pm the scene of the crash is beginning to clear after the scene was impacting travel routes for commuters.
This is an ongoing story and KOMU will update the story as more information becomes available.