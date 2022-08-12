COLUMBIA - Multiple motorcyclists have been injured after a crash on I-70 westbound near the Boone/Callaway county line on Friday night.

KOMU 8 News’ crews at the Honor Flight Reception have been informed by some motorcyclists that they were told 12-15 bikes are involved.

According to the group's Facebook page, all motorcyclists involved in the crash suffered only minor injuries.

Missouri State Highway Patrol first reported a collision at approximately 9:40 p.m., urging motorists to avoid the area.

The group described the incident as their "first major accident" in 12 years of riding together.

As of 10:30pm the scene of the crash is beginning to clear after the scene was impacting travel routes for commuters.

This is an ongoing story and KOMU will update the story as more information becomes available.

