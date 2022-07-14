COLE COUNTY - A bus with 28 passengers crashed after the driver fell asleep, leaving several passengers injured early Thursday morning in Eugene, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
After bus driver Thomas Babbitt fell asleep, the bus traveled off of the left side of Highway 54 and through the median, the MSHP crash report said. The bus struck a ditch and continued across the westbound lanes of 54 and struck another ditch, house, shed and a fence before coming to a stop in a field.
Seven minors and five adults were taken to either St. Mary's Hospital or Capital Region Hospital with minor injuries, according to the report. The bus was carrying 28 people, according to Cole County EMS.
Around 2:30 a.m., Cole County EMS units were dispatched to the scene after EMS units upgraded the response to a "major incident."
Cole County Fire Protection District used rescue tools to gain access to the bus.
Additional ambulances from Osage Ambulance District, Miller County Ambulance District, Callaway County Ambulance District, Boone Health EMS, and MU Health EMS also responded to the incident.
According to Cole County EMS, all patients were transported within one hour and 15 minutes of the initial 911 call. The bus was left with extensive damage.