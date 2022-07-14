COLE COUNTY - A bus with 28 passengers crashed after the driver fell asleep, leaving several passengers injured early Thursday morning in Eugene, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
After the tour bus driver Thomas Babbitt fell asleep, the bus traveled off of the left side of Highway 54 and through the median, the MSHP crash report said. The bus struck a ditch and continued across the westbound lanes of 54 and struck another ditch, house, shed and a fence before coming to a stop in a field.
The bus was carrying 28 people from an Immanuel Lutheran high school youth group, who were returning from the National Youth Gathering in Houston, Texas, according to the Immanuel Lutheran School's president Tyler Kopp on Facebook.
Kopp said six adults and 22 minors were on the bus when the crash occurred. Fourteen people were taken to either St. Mary's Hospital or Capital Region Hospital with minor or moderate injuries, according to Cole County EMS.
All of those people have since been released.
"We praise God for the protection that He gave during this accident as it could have been much worse," Kopp wrote. "We also praise God for only minor to moderate injuries that were sustained during the accident. God’s hand of protection and guidance was present and all glory given to Him."
The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Cole County EMS units were dispatched to the scene after EMS units upgraded the response to a "major incident."
Cole County Fire Protection District used rescue tools to gain access to the bus.
Additional ambulances from Osage Ambulance District, Miller County Ambulance District, Callaway County Ambulance District, Boone Health EMS, and MU Health EMS also responded to the incident.
According to Cole County EMS, all patients were transported within one hour and 15 minutes of the initial 911 call. The bus was left with extensive damage.