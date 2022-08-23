Boone County - Multiple victims were injured in a car collision reported on west Highway 124 near Harrisburg at approximately 8:40 p.m. Tuesday night.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred as a 2008 Chrysler 300 attempted to pass a vehicle at the top of a hill. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Highway 124 when it struck a 2004 Buick Century head-on.
Four people suffered moderate injuries in the crash. Two juvenile females, both 1 and 2 years old respectively, suffered moderate injuries.
The Chrysler driver, 19-year-old Chandler M. Cooke, suffered moderate injuries, and the driver of the Buick, 29-year-old Krystal G. Smith, suffered serious injuries. All victims were transported by ambulance to University Hospital.
According to the crash report, all four were wearing their seatbelts. Both cars suffered a total loss and were towed by slate.