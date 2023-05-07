COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to reports of shots fired early Sunday morning.
The incident occurred in the 900 block of E Business Loop at approximately 2:15 a.m., according to a tweet sent out by the department.
According to CPD public information officer Christian Tabak, there were "multiple victims" of the shooting. No identities have been released.
No suspect has been taken into custody, according to Tabak.
At approximately 2:15 a.m. on May 7 we responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of E Business Loop.We ask that community members avoid the area and thank them for their patience as we conduct our investigation.More information will be available at a later time. pic.twitter.com/4NeKww5gHv— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) May 7, 2023
Police say residents should avoid the area as the investigation continues.
This story will be updated as new information becomes available.