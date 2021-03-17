MISSOURI- Multiple mid-Missouri roads are closed due to flooding, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation's traveler map.
Route HH in Macon County is closed in both lanes, 4 miles south of Route J at Rock Creek.
Route Z, north of Boonville, is also closed.
A large portion of Route Z in Howard County is closed due to flooding. The flooding occurred because of heavy rainfall last night, as well as this morning. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Eals8ClCV8— Patterson Fallis (@PFallis_TV) March 17, 2021
According to the map, the following roads are closed:
- Route N in Monroe County
- Route N in Osage County
- Route RA in Osage County
- Route O in Chariton County
- MO-129 in Chariton County
- Route BB in Morgan County
- Outer Road 70 in Saline County
- MO-127 in Saline County
- Route VV in Saline County
MoDOT reminds drivers to turn around when you see a flooded area and to take extra time to use a detour.
For more information on road closures, visit MoDOT's traveler map. For more information on traffic and road conditions, visit KOMU 8's traffic map.