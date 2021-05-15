MACON COUNTY - Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be doing culvert work on routes in Macon County. Please see the dates and locatons below. All work will be completed between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. each day.
- Macon County Route Y - May 17-20, road will be closed from Mallard to Onyx Avenue for a culvert replacement.
- Missouri Route 149 - May 17, road will be closed from Beechnut Street to Beetle Street for a culvert replacement.
- Missouri Route 149 - May 18, road will be closed from N. Commercial Street to Beaver Street for a culvert replacement.
- Macon County Route UU - May 19-20, road will be closed from Fortune Street to Foghorn Avenue for a culvert replacement.
- Macon County Route Y - May 24-27, road will be closed from Marble Avenue to Mallard Avenue for a culvert replacement.
MoDOT crews will also be doing culvert work on Missouri Route 3 in Macon Count, weather permitting, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the dates listed below:
- May 24, road will be closed from Eighth Street to Forest Street for a culvert replacement.
May 25, road will be closed from Goose Road to Grover Street for a culvert replacement.
Motorists will need to find alternative routes during these times.