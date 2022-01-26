MISSOURI - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) gave $192,350 in grants to rural communities in the local mid Missouri area.
Statewide they invested more than $2 million to improve community infrastructure for people living in rural Missouri. Overall this investment will benefit 81,278 Rural Missourians.
Kyle Wilkens is the Missouri state director of USDA.
"Community infrastructure is key to ensuring that rural areas have access to health care, education, and public safety," Wilkens said. "The investments announced today will help develop and build sound infrastructure, ultimately helping Missouri communities build back better."
Of the 19 recipients of grants, four were from mid Missouri.
Blackwater R-II School District
Blackwater R-II School District received a grant for $31,100. The district plans to buy a school bus with the money. They are focused on using this investment for improving school transportation to ensure students are getting where they need to be safely. This project plans to replace the oldest, highest mileage bus with the new bus.
According to their description, the grant was needed because of the large disparity between transportation expenses and reimbursement from state funding.
The investment will benefit this rural school district to serve their students in a more efficient and effective way.
City of Eldon
The City of Eldon received a $77,000 grant. They are using the money to purchase vehicles and equipment primarily for its street department. Specifically, they will be purchasing two dump trucks and one crack sealing trailer unit.
According to their description, the city is responsible for maintaining public streets. However, Eldon's current street equipment is getting old, worn down and often inoperable.
This investment overall will help the city to provide its citizens maintained public streets.
Eldon R-I School District
Eldon R-I School District received a grant for $59,500. The purpose of this investment is to purchase two new school busses. The district typically replaces two buses with the highest mileage every year.
According to their description, the large disparity between transportation expenses and reimbursement from state funding created the need for the grant.
The investment will benefit the 1,250 students that utilize the school districts transportation daily.
Village of Sunrise Beach
Village of Sunrise Beach received $24,500 of grant money. They intend to use this money to purchase a work truck for its public works department.
According to their description, the truck will replace an older model with high mileage and in need of repairs. With the new truck they will be able to operate more efficiently.
The investment will help to create reliable ways to keep well-maintained public properties and streets for its citizens.
According to the USDA press release, more than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Anything in rural Missouri areas with a population of 20,000 or less and associated with municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes can be eligible.
For more information, visit https://www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/community-facilities/community-facilities-direct-loan-grant-program.