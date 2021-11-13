COLUMBIA - Residents of a Columbia apartment block were forced to evacuate as a fire reportedly broke out in the building on Saturday night.
The incident occurred at 915 Richmond Ave, where smoke was reportedly coming out of the third story.
Fire fighters still in the building. All pets have been cleared from the structure and residents will be able to re-enter the right side shortly. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/nMtCV8uMGj— Molly Miller (@MollyfayeMiller) November 14, 2021
One firefighter told a KOMU 8 reporter has said that the fire was restricted to one apartment and that the cause is currently unknown.
KOMU 8 will update this story as more information is made available.