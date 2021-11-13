COLUMBIA - Residents of a Columbia apartment block were forced to evacuate as a fire reportedly broke out in the building on Saturday night.

The incident occurred at 915 Richmond Ave, where smoke was reportedly coming out of the third story.

One firefighter told a KOMU 8 reporter has said that the fire was restricted to one apartment and that the cause is currently unknown.

KOMU 8 will update this story as more information is made available.

