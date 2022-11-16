FULTON - Westminster College says it has received multiple reports of vehicle break-ins on or near campus.
"At this time, our Security Office can confirm it has received reports of vehicle thefts at Westminster, which is an open campus with a main thoroughfare that community traffic travels through," Dr. Kasi Lacey, vice president and dean of student life at Westminster, said.
The Fulton Police Department also confirmed that there have been 15 vehicle break-ins reported since August.
"Some incidents have been reported to the school and not law enforcement," the department said. "At this time, we have not ruled out the possibility that the break-ins are linked, but that has not been officially determined."
Kelsey Logan, a junior at Westminster College, said the break-ins started about two weeks after classes started on Aug. 24.
"And we noticed like a lot of the break-ins starting in the quad, which is where all the freshmen live," Logan said. "And we were noticing that like backpacks, and bags were getting stolen more than anything."
She said two weeks ago, her car was broken into during daylight, when it was parked by the Sigma Chi fraternity, on West Fifth Street.
"And one of the cameras on Sig Chi actually caught the person breaking into my car, and they stole $30 out of my car and just a hand bag," Logan said.
Logan said she has two friends whose cars were also broken into while on campus. One friend's car was parked near the Champ Auditorium, located on West Seventh Street.
She said her other friend's car, which was parked on campus, was broken into on three separate occasions.
"I've grown up in Fulton my whole life," Logan said. "And like hearing all these break-ins, it does kind of scare me a little bit because even at night the streets are dangerous here. And like walking by myself, it's just scary."
Logan said the break-ins have been on students' minds all semester. Professors at Westminster College have brought up the break-ins during their classes and have had conversations about safety on campus and around the city.
It is unknown at this time if they are connected. Facebook users in the "Fulton, MO: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly" group have posted about the break-ins.
One Facebook user, who did not want to be officially interviewed, told KOMU 8 News in a private message that her car was recently broken into at the Walmart parking lot on North Bluff Street. Her purse containing valuables was stolen, she said.
Another Facebook user told KOMU 8 News that her vehicle was also broken into on Bluff Street. She said the suspect stole her purse which contained personal items and credit cards, and that the thief overdrew her bank account.
It is unknown if the break-ins reported by the Facebook users are connected to the Westminster College break-ins.
The Fulton Police Department encourages anyone with information to contact 537-592-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 573-592-2474 or their local law enforcement agency.
As these are ongoing investigations, details of specific reports are not being released at this time.