CALLAWAY COUNTY - State troopers are on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Callaway County, which is causing a traffic backup near Kingdom City.
The crash occurred around 1:25 p.m. near the 153 mile marker and has the eastbound lanes of I-70 blocked. MoDOT's traveler map says the closure is expected to last at least two hours.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F, there have been injuries reported in the crash.
State Troopers are investigating a multiple vehicle injury crash on eastbound I-70 at the 153 mile marker in Callaway County. The roadway is blocked, so please try to find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/ldGS6zUK7n— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) October 13, 2021
This story is developing and will be updated when more information is released.