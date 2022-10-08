CAMDEN - A three-vehicle crash has left three people seriously injured and two people with fatal injuries Friday evening.
The collision occurred on Missouri State Route 5 as a 2006 Chevrolet HHR was traveling southbound and attempted to pass a 2013 Ford Edge. The Chevrolet was struck by a 2020 International LT265 going northbound, which ejected two passengers, Jasmine J. Chaplain, 21, and Christopher T. Trout, 26, from the Chevrolet. The Chevrolet then struck the front of the Ford Edge.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Chaplain and Trout did not have safety devices on and suffered fatal injuries. They were pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Hedges-Scott Funeral Home.
The driver and one other passenger from the Chevrolet vehicle suffered minor and moderate injuries, respectively. The driver of the Ford suffered moderate injuries. All three were transported by Mercy EMS to Lake Regional Hospital.
According to the report, all three vehicles involved were towed.
This is Troop F's first and second fatalities for October and the 60th and 61st for the year.