COLUMBIA - Brian Weimer has been announced as the new police chief for the University of Missouri Police Department.
Previously, Weimer held the role of interim chief and major of operations at MUPD in July 2020. He took over for former Chief Doug Schwandt, who retired Aug. 3.
According to a press release from the university, Weimer said the exceptional team at MUPD and his belief in each member inspired him to accept the job as chief.
“I look forward to continuing our work to enhance the safety and quality of life for our diverse campus community,” he said. “We will continue to maintain our strong relationships with students, staff, faculty, local citizens and area law enforcement agencies and to build new partnerships that support our mission of ensuring a peaceful quality of life for our community."
Weimer says he's committed to keeping the campus safe and welcoming to everyone.
He also has worked with MUPD since 1992.