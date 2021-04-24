COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is asking for the public's help as they try to identify people of interest involved in a carjacking close to the MU campus early Saturday morning.
The carjacking occurred shortly after midnight at Hitt Street Garage, 309 Hitt St. The driver was identified as an MU student and was not injured.
In a press release, MUPD said they have a video of two people wanted for questioning in the case.
Police are continuing to search for the stolen car that is described as a 2014 silver Nissan Sentra with Illinois plates Y85 8159.
Anyone with information is asked to call MUPD at 573-882-7202.