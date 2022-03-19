COLUMBIA - MUPD is investigating a report of shots being fired Saturday morning in the parking lot of Women's Hospital on North Keene Street.
According to a crime notification emailed to MU students and faculty, the incident occurred around 6:45 a.m. when a vehicle was shot trying to leave the hospital's parking lot.
The driver of the vehicle called 911 after leaving the parking lot in the car. The driver was not injured in the shooting.
MUPD has made contact with a person of interest, the notification said.
The investigation is ongoing.