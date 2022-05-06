COLUMBIA − The University of Missouri Police Department is mourning the loss of one its officers.
Officer Mitchel Smith died Thursday morning at age 29, after a battle with brain cancer, according to MU's public safety information specialist Sara Diedrich.
Smith had resigned due to his health, but "most certainty he remained a part of the MUPD family," Diedrich said.
He started with his law enforcement career at MUPD in 2015.
Chief Brian Weimer said Smith was an exceptional officer.
"Mitchel was an exceptional officer who worked hard to keep campus safe and to build relationships with faculty, staff and students across the campus community," Weimer said. "It is a very sad time around the department because we are a small group whose members felt like family."
A Facebook post from MUPD said Smith had many titles, besides officer.
"... He was a wonderful son, husband, friend, athlete, photographer, woodworker and dog dad," the post said.