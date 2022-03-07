COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is warning the public of upcoming training sessions at Mizzou Arena.
MUPD, Mid-Missouri Bomb Squad, and Civil Support team are set to conduct the training exercises on Tuesday, March 8, and Thursday, March 10.
The training is set to take place from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, per a press release.
In that same press release, MUPD asks people not to call 911 about the exercises unless there is a real emergency. They reiterated that there is not a real threat.