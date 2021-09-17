COLUMBIA − The Office for Civil Rights & Title IX at the University of Missouri says it has received multiple reports from individuals suspecting that drinks may have been drugged at various locations, including fraternity social events, throughout Columbia.
The MU Police Department and the Columbia Police Department are working together to investigate the reports.
“Safety is our top priority at the university, and communities across the country are seeing a recent rise in the number of people being drugged while at social events with alcohol,” MU Police Chief Brian Weimer said in a news release. “We want to be sure that our community members are aware of this possible trend locally.”
MUPD said that some symptoms of someone who is drugged could include nausea, dizziness, difficulty breathing and spotty or no memory.
Prevention tips to reduce the chances of being drugged are available on MUPD's website.
MUPD is available to provide safety escorts on campus 24-hours a day. Individuals can call 573-882-7201 to ask for an escort.
Anyone with information or victims of a crime or sexual harassment are encouraged to contact the Office for Civil Rights & Title IX, MUPD or the Columbia Police Department.