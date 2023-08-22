COLUMBIA - A grand jury handed down an indictment Friday against a man suspected of killing a pregnant woman, and upgraded one of the murder charges against him.

Police arrested Sevance Brewer, 31, on August 1 for the shooting death of the woman, whose name has not been released by law enforcement. 

Initial charges against Brewer included two counts of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. The prosecutor filed two murder charges because the woman and her unborn child died.

In the indictment handed down Friday, the charge for the woman's death was upgraded to first-degree murder, saying Brewer committed the crime "after deliberation."

An arraignment for Brewer has not been set. He is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections in Fulton.

