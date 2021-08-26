JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County prosecutor upgraded the charges against Quatavia Givens Wednesday afternoon.
Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson dismissed the original charges against Givens for her involvement in the death of Darnell Gray back in 2018. Givens was Gray's caretaker at the time of his death.
Givens was originally charged with second degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death and abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.
After her original charges were dropped, a Cole County grand jury upgraded the charges to first degree murder, abuse or neglect of a child, serious emotional or physical injury- no sexual contact, endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree, death of child- no sexual contact, as well as abandonment of a corpse.
Gray was first reported missing in October 2018. Police located his body a few days later in a concealed wooden area. An autopsy showed Gray died from blunt force and sharp force trauma, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Members of the St. Charles Police Department and US Marshal Service arrested Givens in St. Charles, Missouri for the new charges, where she was then transported to Jefferson City. She is currently being held without bond at the Cole County Jail.
Givens has been out of jail due to pre-trial release from her previous charges.