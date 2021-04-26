JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police arrested a man in connection to an October overdose death.
Darren Thames, 27, was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop, according to a release from Jefferson City Police. Thames has been charged with second degree murder and distribution of a controlled substance.
An autopsy on the deceased indicated the victim died of a fentanyl overdose.
During questioning, Thames was implicated in the sale of controlled substances on the day of the overdose and the prior sale of substances to the victim.
Police also requested charges for possession of a controlled substance and driving while suspended.
Thames is currently being held without bond at the Cole County Sheriff's office Jail.