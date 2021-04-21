PHELPS COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested two murder suspects in Maries County on Wednesday.
According the the Phelps County Sheriff's Department Facebook, a victim was killed at a hotel in St. James, Missouri. Phelps County Sheriff's Department, MSHP and the Rolla Police Department assisted the St. James Police Department with the homicide.
During the investigation, 20-year-old Josue Martinez and 29-year-old Kimberly Riston were identified as suspects to the case. An off-duty Phelps County Correctional Officer spotted the suspects walking near Highway 63 and Highway 28 in Maries County.
MSHP took the suspects into custody without incident. They are being transported to the Phelps County Jail pending warrant application for murder.
The emergency vehicle traffic in the Vichy area near the airport on Wednesday was in connection with the suspect arrests.
While the investigation is ongoing, information shows no one else is involved in the incident.