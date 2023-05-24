COLUMBIA – Following a premiere at the Missouri Theatre in April, MU's episode of "The College Tour" is now available on Amazon Prime.
The 55-minute episode took nine months to put together and highlights students and alumni who introduce viewers to what MU has to offer.
It's time for #Mizzou’s debut on Amazon Prime! 🎬Filmed during 2022 Homecoming, Mizzou’s hour-long episode of @TheCollegeTour features more than 20 students and alumni who give an exclusive look into life as a Tiger.See how the episode was made: https://t.co/PD3pG8eUDq pic.twitter.com/j8Baog7hf7— Mizzou (@Mizzou) May 23, 2023
The episode was released alongside 14 other schools featured in season eight, according to the series' website. It is free to watch with advertisements through Freevee.