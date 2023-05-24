COLUMBIA – Following a premiere at the Missouri Theatre in April, MU's episode of "The College Tour" is now available on Amazon Prime.

The 55-minute episode took nine months to put together and highlights students and alumni who introduce viewers to what MU has to offer. 

The episode was released alongside 14 other schools featured in season eight, according to the series' website. It is free to watch with advertisements through Freevee.

