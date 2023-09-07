COLUMBIA − MU’s brand new Institute of Fisheries, Wetlands and Aquatic Systems has a new namesake.
The institute, which was established back in March, will be called the Johnny Morris Institute of Fisheries, Wetlands and Aquatic Systems. Morris founded Bass Pro Shops in 1972.
On Thursday, UM Board of Curators chair Michael Williams called Morris “one of our nation’s leaders in conservation.”
Morris was also praised by UM System President Mun Choi, who said, “Johnny Morris is committed to conserving wildlife and habitat, and the Morris Institute at MU will carry his legacy forward as a national center of research, knowledge, and best management practices impacting fisheries, wildlife, wetlands and aquatic systems.”
The institute is a public-private partnership between the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC); the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF); and the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources. It was made possible through a $30 million MCHF endowment, a leadership gift from Morris.
A news release from the university said the institute will benefit the entire state by cultivating conservation professionals through workforce development, research and public policy.
Eric Kurzejeski, a program director at MU's School of Natural Resources and former outreach programs chief at MDC, has been named interim director of the institute until a permanent director can be appointed.