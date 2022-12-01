COLUMBIA – MU’s campus is shrinking. The empty voids where familiar buildings once used to stand are growing as the university executes more demolitions.
The demolitions are part of MU’s strategic space reduction plan. This plan was created in 2017 by the Space Planning and Management Department in response to several buildings in need of renovations, removal or replacement.
However, the blame for neglecting these buildings doesn’t necessarily fall on MU. A decrease in state funding and a lack of private donors are the main contributing factors to the slow death of university buildings.
The cost of keeping campus buildings alive
The current amount of funding MU receives to maintain campus facilities isn’t enough to maintain them all.
“It’s a tragedy when we have to demolish any building,” said Michael Goldschmidt, an MU architectural studies professor. “But somehow we also have to address the elephant in the room, which is that there is no funding to keep these buildings open, to keep them safe and usable.”
MU divides its buildings on campus into two categories: Auxiliary and Education and General (E&G). Auxiliary buildings include places like the bookstore and residence halls, which generate their own revenue to be used for maintenance. E&G buildings are academic and administrative buildings that rely on the university’s general operating fund for maintenance, which is made up of both state appropriations and tuition.
According to an MU spokesperson, the university’s maintenance budget was $15.3 million in fiscal year 2020. However, its backlog of building needs was $868 million and has been growing at an average rate of $35 million a year.
“It becomes a question of, how do we save as many buildings as we can? By removing some of the buildings that have very, very high maintenance costs and deferred maintenance,” Goldschmidt said.
Missouri decreased higher education spending by 4.4% in 2019, while the national trend in higher education spending in other states increased. In the 2019 fiscal year, Missouri spent 4.2% of its state budget on higher education in comparison to the national average of 10.1%.
According to MU, Missouri tends to allocate above-average funding to K-12 education and Medicaid while spending below the national average on all other categories.
“If we were to save all of the buildings on campus, the problem would be that the university would not have enough money to do maintenance or repairs to any building,” Goldschmidt said.
MU has currently paused its space reduction plan to evaluate the projects it has already completed and review its future demolition plans. As of August, demolition has been completed on 11 buildings including:
- Read Hall
- Loeb Hall
- London Hall
- Noyes Hall
- Parker Hall
- Columbia Professional Building
- Old Student Health
MU’s space reduction plan looks at the Facility Condition Needs Index (FCNI) of MU buildings. The index is a measure of a facility’s needs in relation to its Current Replacement Value (CRV).
For example, a 0.70 FCNI indicates the building’s needs are equal to 70% of its CRV. MU identifies any building with an FCNI of 0.40 or greater as one needing at least a full renovation or replacement.
With such an extensive backlog of maintenance needs, Goldschmidt said this is why MU is faced with knocking down certain buildings where the maintenance cost is a significant portion of its replacement value.
“I believe that buildings should be used, that there should be an investment in buildings,” he said. “But without that funding, either through private donations or through the legislature, it’s impossible to save those buildings.”
Without the financial resources to meet the university’s maintenance needs, several buildings on campus with rich history face a morbid future.
A walk through campus history
In comparison to the majority of other universities across the country, the architecture of MU’s campus is unique.
“Most campuses will have an architectural style that governs the whole design of all buildings,” Goldschmidt said. “We actually have two distinct architectural styles.”
Goldschmidt said the original campus architecture, which includes the Francis Quadrangle, dates back to before the Civil War.
“Some of the oldest buildings on campus have a very unique style for that time,” he said. “It’s federal style.”
After World War I, Goldschmidt said the campus expanded to include Memorial Union and all of the buildings east of it.
“All of those buildings are made of stone and have a distinct style that’s different from the original brick campus,” he said. “It’s actually a very unique way of handling the passage of time.”
Goldschmidt has been practicing architecture in Columbia since 1986. Before becoming an instructor at MU in 1998, he worked for architectural firms in the area.
“I have a love of Columbia,” Goldschmidt said. “I came here because I love the campus.”
Documenting campus history before it’s gone
MU sophomore Drew Walters said he’s noticed how his campus has changed during his time as a student.
“It really scares me,” he said. “They’re getting rid of what makes [campus] pretty.”
Walters has a passion for historic preservation. He said he began working with his hometown historical society in high school and brought his fascination for history with him to Columbia.
“I want to bring awareness to the buildings’ current condition and their historic value,” he said.
When MU released the initial list of planned demolitions, Walters sprang into action.
“I went out and took pictures, exterior shots of all these buildings,” he said.
Going down the list, Walters takes both interior and exterior photos of the buildings that may not be there in a matter of weeks, months or years.
“Most of the buildings that I’ve been in that are both on the list and not on the list, they need a lot of work,” he said. “A lot of them are frozen in time to when they were first built over a century ago.”
Walters shares these photos in a Facebook group called “You know you’re from Columbia MO when…” The group is filled with past and current community members – many who like and comment on Walters' posts and share their fond memories of campus and its buildings.
“Some people haven’t been in these buildings in decades or have never been in the building,” Walters said. “Since I’m posting these pictures, they know what it looks like, it’s bringing the demolition up through more people.”
When each building goes down, Goldschmidt said the loss goes beyond the physical building itself.
“We’re losing two things,” he said. “We’re losing both the architectural design of those buildings and the culture associated with it.”
Goldschmidt said the memories lost in a building’s absence contributes to the loss of campus identity.
“There’s culture associated with some of these buildings,” Goldschmidt said. “People who got their degree, they remember their great faculty that they worked with, the research they did, the classes they took.”
Could future demolitions be prevented?
One factor that Goldschmidt said he believes is contributing to deferred building maintenance is shifting societal norms.
“There are changes in our society,” he said. “COVID taught us that some people can work at home.”
Goldschmidt said more remote employees can mean less of a reason to keep a building standing.
“It showed that we can accommodate any need so that departments won’t disappear because of a building closure,” he said.
Although a change in society and a lack of funding has proven that all university-owned buildings cannot be saved, Goldschmidt said ramping up efforts to raise awareness could make an impact on buildings in danger of being demolished.
“I think that the first thing we can do is to be more proactive in saving these buildings by encouraging people to make more investments in financial ways,” Goldschmidt said.
Goldschmidt said he believes every building that faces a future of being added to MU’s demolition list has the potential to be saved under the right circumstances.
“If there’s a bigger investment by the state, if there’s a bigger investment by private donors, I think that all of these buildings can be saved," he said.
However, Goldschmidt said he believes most people don’t realize the cost it takes to save an older building.
“A new building, when it’s first built, costs less to maintain than an older building,” he said. “For example, brick when it’s first put in needs no maintenance. But brick in a building that was built in the 1830s requires a significant amount of money just to keep the brick from crumbling.”
Even with a large amount of money and effort required to keep old buildings standing, Goldschmidt said that still doesn’t mean communities should continue to build new structures.
“We should definitely be preserving these old buildings,” Goldschmidt said. “But we have to recognize that the cost involved is very, very excessive.”
For someone like Goldschmidt, working to preserve more buildings on campus is worthwhile. The loss of architecture contributes to a loss of history. But the losses will continue to add up without greater action.
“We have to acknowledge that the cost to maintain old buildings is worth it, but it’s a substantial investment,” Goldschmidt said. “We need to be proactive in coming up with the funds, otherwise they will end up on that list.”