COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri's "Take Back the Night" event offered a safe space for victims and advocates of violent crimes to share their stories on Thursday.
The event was held just a few weeks after a report was released showing MU saw an increase in violent crimes since students returned to campus after the 2020 pandemic.
According to the University of Missouri's 2022 Annual Fire Safety and Security report, the number of reported rape cases, aggravated assaults and domestic violence reports all increased from 2020 to 2021.
"Take Back the Night" gave students and faculty a safe space to share their stories, participate in a march and hold a vigil honoring those who have personally been affected by sexual assault on Thursday.
"The issue of sexual assault on campus, of rape on campus, are intrinsically tied to the issues of women's rights more broadly," said MU student Galen Zavala Sherby, who attended the event. "Rights for all people are under attack at the moment."
"Take Back the Night" had been canceled for the past two years, but officials decided that it should return in October in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Noura Alhachami, president of STARS (Stronger Together Against Relationship and Sexual Violence), said sexual assault goes far beyond what people would think.
"People forget that it is an institutional thing," she said. "There is a system behind it, and in order to fight sexual violence, you have to fight racial violence and gender violence."
MU students, staff and faculty are gathering today after a two year hiatus for ‘Take Back the Night’ to raise awareness for sexual assault survivors. Stay tuned for more on this story @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/OrzT5w5IZS— Ashlyn Green (@_ash_la) October 6, 2022
Two student organizations that advocate for sexual violence prevention through policy changes planned the event and it was hosted by the Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention Center.
The event mandated reporters were not legally required to report any stories to the Office of Institutional Equity.
According to the report, arrests for alcohol and drug violations decreased along with the number of students referred for disciplinary action for alcohol law violations and drug arrests.
Victims of a crime or sexual harassment are encouraged to contact the Office for Civil Rights & Title IX, MUPD or the Columbia Police Department.