COLUMBIA - MU's "Take Back the Night" event, hosted by the Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention Center, returns Thursday at 5:30 p.m. after being canceled the past two years.
The event hopes to serve as a safe space for survivors of sexual assault and anyone who wants to support those survivors. There will be a march, a vigil honoring those personally affected by sexual assault, and a speak-out, where survivors can share their stories if they choose.
"Even if you don't know it, you probably know someone who's gone through that," Grace Nielson, chapter director of It's On Us, said. "One in four women experience intimate partner violence (IPV), one in 10 men experience IPV, one in three-and-a-half transgender and queer individuals experience this."
The event was planned in conjunction with Stronger Together Against Relationship and Sexual Violence (STARS) and It's On Us, both student organizations that advocate for sexual violence prevention through policy changes.
In years past, STARS and It's On Us focused on education-based advocacy, but this year, they switched to policy changes, including program initiatives and developing structural changes within the university.
Take Back the Night hasn't happened at MU since the 2018-2019 school year. It was canceled the following year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was canceled last year because of weather. Before that, the event occurred each year for over a decade.
"Take Back the Night is a national event held on most universities' campuses in April," Nielson said. "We decided to reschedule it to October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month."
Last year, sexual assault became a widely talked about issue on MU's campus. With reports of predatory drugs being put in drinks at downtown bars and fraternity houses, many students became involved in advocacy efforts.
One student ran a protest of their own that wasn't affiliated with any of the campus organizations. Directly after that event, Nielson says she saw an influx in attendance at It's On Us meetings. However, she said that her organization didn't do enough with it, so attendance dropped off.
"We saw a lot of passion from our student body related to sexual assault prevention," Nielson said. "And that passion has not gone away. Last year we didn't make any real, tangible change. This year, we're trying to fix that. We're trying revitalize ourselves and that mission of ours. It's not fun, it's not bright; policy work can be boring sometimes. Now we don't have a lot of attendance. We're hoping this event lets people know this isn't a problem that's going away any time soon."
She said there are still many doing advocacy work a year following those reports. It just might not be as noticeable as the protests that occurred last year.
"Those protests and marches were loud," Nielson said. "The thing is that there are people on this campus who are advocating for prevention efforts every single day, just quietly. While I could say that it's so great to be back doing this given last year's events, it's important to note that we've always been doing this important work. Now it's a chance for the student body to see it and get involved in it."
Nielson said even after Thursday's event, she doesn't want the work to stop.
"We hope that during the event people come, share their stories, support one another, but then after, they keep going," Nielson said. "And they keep that passion going, maybe by joining some of our organizations here on campus."
The event is open to the public but is student, faculty and staff centered. It's expected to last until 8:30 p.m. at Traditions Plaza. Counselors will be on site, and the organizations will also provide snacks, water and t-shirts.
Mandated reporting has also been waived for the event. In order to create a safe space for survivors, mandated reporters will not be legally required to report any stories to the Office of Institutional Equity.
"I hope people come out of Take Back the Night feeling ignited and passionate about this cause," Nielson said. "I hope they feel supported and loved and they don't feel alone. You don't have to go through this by yourself. There are so many people here in so many spaces, so there's a space for you somewhere and we want to help you find that."