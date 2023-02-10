COLUMBIA - MU Health Care's Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment will have a new building for all its patients in just a few years.
The UM System Board of Curators approved the project at its meeting Thursday.
Last month, the center held a grand opening for its renovated space in one of its two buildings, but Executive Director Stephen Sheinkopf said it's still not enough room.
"Our capacity still remains limited, and the need is greater than these two buildings," Sheinkopf said. "We have about 4,000 to 6,000 unique patients that we see each year. Some of those patients come back to see us multiple times in the year so that means 14,000 or so patient visits in a year."
The renovated space will allow the Thompson Center to take on more patients in the three-year period while the new building is being constructed. The center routinely has a long waitlist for children to be evaluated or receive therapy.
One mother and a Thompson Center employee, Tara DeVore, said service is what's most important.
"We need more people who are in the autism field, who can help support the autistic community, and with a new building, we're going to be able to serve more families," DeVore said.
After construction, the Thompson Center will move entirely to the new building, putting its research offices and treatment facilities all under one roof. It will be located in the same area of its current buildings, on Portland Street.