COLUMBIA − Food insecurities among the University of Missouri's student body are affecting grade point averages, according to the university's Tiger Pantry.
A recent study, which evaluates food insecurity at MU, showed students who face food insecurity have lower GPAs as compared to peers who do not experience food security challenges.
Every month, Tiger Pantry provides fresh produce, nonperishables and personal hygiene items to 250 households from the student-run food pantry. Tiger Pantry has provided over 250,000 pounds of food to students, staff, faculty and their families since its founding nine years ago, according to an email sent to the campus community.
Since Aug. 1, Tiger Pantry has received an average of 2.5 new household registrations per day, according to the email. Tiger Pantry says in response, they have expanded the availability of emergency food packs to 17 campus locations.
In the email, the community and alumni are asked to help Tiger Pantry provide food to students, faculty and staff. The email offered three options:
- $10 provides a week of fresh produce for two households
- $30 provides a week of fresh produce for six households
- $75 provides a month of produce and nonperishables per household
Some international students say they weren't prepared for food price differences when they moved to the U.S.
"The food here and in India is so much different, and the price here can be expensive sometimes," Apaala Basak, an MU graduate student said.
Basak said she usually spends $40 to $50 every two weeks in food, and for her, that's more than she expected.
"I was definitely not prepare to pay that much money on food," Basak said.
Basak said she has chosen to forego buying certain food items due to their price.
Teja Teppala said he has a couple of reasons to go to Tiger Pantry.
"The fact that it is on campus and it's close to my classes really helps," the graduate student said. "I don't have a car, so I am not usually able to drive to Walmart or Target."
Tiger Pantry added an international food section earlier this year, specifically for international students, and they are asking for help to stock it.
Some of the products Tiger Pantry is looking for include the following:
- Coconut milk
- Quinoa
- Rice
- Rice noodles
- Lentils
- Soy sauce
- Stir fry sauce
- Taco seasoning
- Egg drop soup
- Paper towels
- Toilet paper
Donations can be dropped off at the pantry, which is located in the Hitt Street garage on MU's campus. Monetary donations can be made online.