MyHouse makes changes for concert series

COLUMBIA - After concerns from the State Historical Society, concert organizers implemented changes at their most recent event.
On Tuesday, the executive director of the historical society asked the Columbia City Council to revoke any street closure permissions granted to MyHouse.
MyHouse made multiple changes to accommodate to surrounding businesses. Some of the changes included redirecting the layout of the event and making it smaller, cutting down the amount of people allowed in the venue by 50%. Organizers also moved sound check later in the evening.
"We realize that having an event in a public space comes with a lot of obligation and there can be impacts to the neighbors," said Dani Rader, owner of MyHouse concert venue. "So one of my biggest priorities is mitigating any negative impacts to the surrounding area."
He also said they have done everything in their power to accommodate any complaints in order to continue the concert series.