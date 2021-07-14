COLUMBIA - Columbia native Nadria Wright died by gunfire in 2019, at 18 years old, when she was a freshman at Columbia College.
A nursing scholarship was born out of this tragedy. Community groups have formed the Nadria Leeann Wright Memorial Nursing Scholarship, with a mission of both honoring her and helping future nursing students earn their degrees.
A celebration of the launch took place Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the New Hall Event Center on the Columbia College campus, where stories of Wright were shared.
"I hope it inspires thay person on many levels. I hope it inspires students who maybe thought that they couldn't go to college, because this could give them a financial boost and a little bit of help" -Shaunda Hamilton, Mother of Nadria Wright @KOMUnews— Zach Steger (@ZSteg35) July 14, 2021
Shaunda Hamilton, Wright’s mother, partnered with Stacey Button, President of Regional Economic Development Inc. (REDI), Jessie Yankee, Director of the Missouri Women’s Business Center and Suzanne Rothwell, Vice President for Advancement with Columbia College, to launch the scholarship.
“She was tenacious," Hamilton said. “She was an encourager and was passionate about so many things”
Hamilton also touched on her hopes for the future scholarship recipients.
"I hope it inspires that person on many levels," Hamilton said. "I hope it inspires students who maybe thought that they couldn't go to college because this could give them a financial boost and a little bit of help."
The scholarship comes at a time of nursing shortages throughout the state. According to the Columbia Missourian, close to 1.7 million Missourians live in an area that has been designated as having a shortage of health professionals.
"Show Me the Nursing Shortage: Location Matters in Missouri Nursing Shortage" found that rural areas in Missouri have about 40% fewer nurses than metropolitan areas. The study recommends taking action before matters become worse in rural areas: "Actively try to recruit nurses now, rather than when the situation becomes more urgent," according to the Missourian.
Wright graduated from Battle High School in Columbia, before attending Columbia College in pursuit of a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
Wright wanted to travel, as she was passionate about traveling and meeting new people. She worked well with students from different countries because she wanted to learn different things about different cultures.
"She knew different languages, she wanted to learn all the time, and she was a strong leader toward international students," Hamilton said.
The scholarship focuses on assisting students majoring in nursing with a GPA of 3.0 or higher, who may be facing financial hardships.
The scholarship will be awarded for the first time in April 2022.
Visit www.NadriaWright.com to learn more about the scholarship or donate to the scholarship fund.