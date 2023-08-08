COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services will explain how to recognize and stop an opioid overdose and how to administer naloxone, also known as Narcan, next week.
The Save a Life: Naloxone education and distribution event will take place next Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 1-2 p.m. at the MU Boone County Extension Office, located at 1020 N. Highway UU.
The event is free to the public and includes discussion of how community members can help to prevent opioid overdose deaths using naloxone, which is the generic name for the drug in the device called Narcan, which administers the drug.
Naloxone is a life-saving medication administered nasally that quickly reverses an overdose when used in time. Attendees will receive a free box of the medicine.
No registration is required.