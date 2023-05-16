The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will host its Save a Life: Naloxone education and distribution event on May 17 from 12:15 to 1 p.m.
The event is in partnership with the Boone County Overdose Response Coalition and will be hosted at the PHHS building, 1005 W. Worley St.
The Save a Life event is a part of a monthly, free-to-the-public series that provides education and a conversation around how members in the community can help to prevent opioid overdose deaths through the use of Naloxone, or NARCAN.
The event will cover how to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose while also explaining how to use and access NARCAN® nasal spray.
Registration is not required. Participants of the event will receive a free box of NARCAN.