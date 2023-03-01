COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will partner with the Boone County Overdose Response Coalition to put on another educational event about naloxone, a drug that helps prevent deaths from overdoses.
The "Save a Life" event will be held at CenterPointe Hospital on March 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. All participants will receive a free box of Narcan and registration is not required.
Save a Life is a series of free-to-the-public events that help educate community members on how to use Naloxone and prevent overdose deaths.