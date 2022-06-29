CHARITON COUNTY − The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released the names of the four individuals who were killed in Monday's Amtrak train crash.
The train, which was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, derailed after "striking a truck that was obstructing a public crossing near Mendon," according to Amtrak.
Brookfield resident Billy Barton II, 52, was the driver of the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Chariton County coroner.
The three other individuals were train passengers:
- Rochelle Cook, 58, from De Soto, Kansas
- Kim Holsapple, 56, from De Soto, Kansas
- Binh Pham, 82, from Kansas City, Missouri
Cook and Holsapple were also pronounced dead at the scene. Pham died while at University Hospital in Columbia.
More than 150 people were injured as a result of the train derailment. Multiple mid-Missouri hospitals received patients Monday afternoon.
As of Wednesday, MU Health Care said it still had six of its original 19 patients. Boone Hospital Center received 28 patients and all had been released. Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall received 11 patients, and Moberly Regional Medical Center received 36.
A team from the National Transportation Safety Board arrived in Chariton County to investigate on Tuesday. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy hosted a briefing in the afternoon to update the media and public.
She said NTSB was planning to download the train's event recorder, which will give investigators information like how fast the train was moving and when the engineer engaged the train's brakes and horn.
The train's two forward facing cameras and an electronic control module from the truck were also in the process of being acquired by NTSB.
The team is expected to give another update late Wednesday afternoon, according to a tweet from the board.
NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy is expected to hold media briefing late afternoon Wednesday on the June 27, grade crossing collision and derailment between an Amtrak passenger train and dump truck near Mendon, Missouri. Details on location & time TBD and will post on @NTSB_Newsroom— NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) June 29, 2022
This story is developing and will be updated.