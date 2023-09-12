COLUMBIA - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first over-the-counter naloxone, with the brand name Narcan, in March, but prices without insurance are $50 or more depending on the pharmacy.
Narcan is a nasal spray version of naloxone, which can revive a person from an overdose within minutes.
Pharmacies like Walgreens, now have it on shelves for $49.99. Local pharmacies like Kilgore's, are not keeping it out on their shelves because of its price. One Kilgore's pharmacy said without insurance, brand-name Narcan is over $100.
Cost varies depending on insurance coverage. Bill Morrissey, a Kilgore's pharmacy partner at the North Providence Road location, said Kilgore's will go through insurance companies to see if they can lower the price.
"A lot of insurance companies will actually pay for it," he said. "So it is not uncommon that we will call for a prescription to see if that's cheaper for a patient."
In the event of an overdose, every second counts. Morrissey said getting the medication in a timely manner is essential.
"Accessibility is so important, especially when time is of the essence," he said. "And it can be pricey, so it can be tough all around."
If someone really needs the medicine, Morrisey said he will refer them to places that have the medicine on hand at more affordable costs.
One of those places is the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS), which offers complimentary Narcan to anyone who needs it.
Ryan Sheehan, the spokesperson for PHHS, says putting Narcan into as many hands as possible is the ultimate goal.
"You can ask for two, three or even four doses," he said. "We're not going to ask questions, we just want to save lives."
Sheehan also it's better to have and not need it, than to need it and not have it.
"It's something, unfortunately, in our community you have to be prepared for," he said. "It would be great if it wasn't a problem, but it is, and a very real one."
The health department often partners with the Boone County Overdose Response Coalition to host naloxone education and distribution events. Locations and dates can be found on the health department's website. NoMoDeaths.org also lists locations that offer Narcan for free.