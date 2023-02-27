COLUMBIA − For the first time, representatives from NASA came to Hickman High School Monday to speak with students involved with Columbia Aeronautics and Space Association (CASA) and judge their projects as part of a national design challenge.
NASA representatives Nancy Hall and Cody Farinacci, based out of the Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio, spoke with four different groups of students to discuss their projects. Hall and Farinacci had both previously been meeting with the students virtually throughout the school year.
"As engineers and scientists, we do research and design and build, we have an objective we have to meet," Hall said. "The students are following the same thing that we're doing. They're learning the same process we are."
The students' projects involved being able to roll a dice with no gravity in space, being able to turn waste into material for bricks, and constructing an LED work desk designed for space.
"It's very cool to see the excitement that the students have, the capability that they have even at the high school level," Farinacci said. "It's just really refreshing to see that type of science and technology work happening here at Hickman."
Mike Merz, the CASA program instructor at Hickman, works with students throughout the school year to build their projects, primarily through 3D printing.
"My students did an amazing job today. I'm so proud of all the effort that they put in," Merz said. "It's just a wonderful opportunity for them to get to interface with NASA directly and to share their work."
The national design challenge is through the High School Students United with NASA to Create Hardware, known as HUNCH. The program teaches high school students the basics of NASA design and motivates students to learn more about astronomy. Nearly 300 schools participate in HUNCH across 44 states.
"If you think you want to be an engineer, if you think you're interested in space, CASA is the perfect opportunity for you to put your feet to the fire and see how much you actually like it," Merz said.
In the next month, the groups of students will learn if they've been chosen to be a CASA finalist, where they would present their designs at the Johnson Space Center in Houston in the spring.