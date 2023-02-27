JEFFERSON CITY - NASA has chosen Lincoln University as one of eight universities to receive funding for STEM programs through its new Data Science Equity, Access, and Priority (DEAP) research and education opportunity.
LU will receive $1.5 million over three years through NASA's Minority University Research and Education Project. This project aims to provide financial assistance to higher education institutions that bring underrepresented students into science, technology, engineering and math fields. NASA allotted a total of $11.7 million for the eight selected historically Black colleges and universities.
The university will use the funding to train graduate and undergraduate students on using data science projects focused on natural resources, including soil science, wildfire and climate change, according to a news release.
“There are not enough minority and underserved people who are using data science and artificial intelligence in the workforce,” said Dr. Sougata Bardhan, a Lincoln assistant professor of natural resources and the university's project leader on the initiative.
LU will recruit five students in doctoral and graduate programs for its DEAP project initiative, along with a research coordinator. Bardhan said they will create reusable modules, certificate programs and short courses that will be administered at various levels of the university and scientific conferences throughout the country.
Lincoln has also partnered with Harvard University, MU and Tennessee State University on the initiative. Ten LU students will visit Harvard University for two weeks every year during the three-year project. According to the news release, these trips aim to inspire students to further their education and see how an institution like Harvard operates, while gaining an opportunity to meet and network with faculty and peers.
Not everyone is familiar with the tools needed for data science, so one of the primary goals for this project is to make this specific knowledge more accessible to students and, in turn, advance data research and increase student interest in the STEM workforce, according to the news release.
“For the DEAP grant, most of the proposal is focused on data science ... Big data is essential these days, because we are generating lots of data with new equipment,” Bardhan said.
According to the news release, incorporation of data science in various disciplines has significantly advanced and now emphasizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to better understand various natural resource issues. The DEAP opportunity can enable HBCU students and faculty to conduct innovative data science research with experts in the field.