COLUMBIA − The Columbia Police Department, along with several other area law agencies, held active assailant training this week.
CPD Lt. Clint Sinclair shared details Friday on the training that was held in vacant schools while students were on spring break.
The trainings are part of regular and ongoing officer training related to school safety to ensure officers are prepared for potential critical incidents.
Happening at the Columbia Police Department- Lieutenant Clint Sinclair is updating media about the recent active assailant training that CPD partnered with Columbia Public Schools for earlier this week. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/KRhoQ0yjEG— Davis Suppes (@davis_suppes) March 31, 2023
CPD had a large training event similar to this at Stephens College in 2018. Plans for more training events were scheduled but delayed due to the onset of COVID-19. The department started these training sessions back up last summer, where Sinclair attended a training for their SWAT division.
This week's training focused on what each department's role is during the first five to 10 minutes of an active assailant situation.
"The initial response is probably the most chaotic part of it, when you're getting everybody responding it is crucial for us all to get on the same page and understand what everybody is doing so we can start working together," Sinclair said.
With the recent school shooting in Nashville, the focus was elevated.
"Our job is to stop the threat and there is lots of different ways that these scenarios and these events have played out across the country," Sinclair said. "We are trained first and foremost as law enforcement to stop the threat and that is situation dependent."
Sinclair wanted to assure the community that the departments are prepared to work together.
"I have so much faith not only in law enforcement but in the medical services, the fire response, the schools, that we work so well together that we can be trusted to keep people safe and do what we need to do," Sinclair said.
CPD says that this training is not just to prepare them for situations in a school. They say the training also prepare them for situations in office buildings, factories, large gatherings and sporting events.
CPD partnered with Columbia Public Schools, along with Columbia Fire Department, MU Ambulance Service, Boone Hospital Ambulance Service, Boone County Joint Communications, Boone County Office of Emergency Management, MU Police Department, and Boone County Fire Departments, to conduct the training.