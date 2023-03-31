Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN RALLS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI...EAST CENTRAL BOONE...AUDRAIN AND NORTH CENTRAL CALLAWAY COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSOURI...SOUTHEASTERN MONROE AND WEST CENTRAL PIKE COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI... At 408 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mexico, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported golf ball size hail near Auxvasse. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near... Laddonia around 415 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Farber, Vandalia and Curryville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central and northeastern Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL BOONE...SOUTHWESTERN AUDRAIN AND NORTHERN CALLAWAY COUNTIES... At 334 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Columbia, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management reported golf ball size hail in McBaine. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near... Murry around 345 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Auxvasse and Mexico. This also includes Rock Bridge State Park and Jewell Cemetery Historic Site. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 124 and 148. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

TORNADO WATCH 93 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS CALHOUN GREENE JERSEY MACOUPIN IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS ADAMS BROWN PIKE IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSOURI AUDRAIN BOONE CALLAWAY COLE MONITEAU OSAGE IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI GASCONADE LINCOLN MONTGOMERY WARREN IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI KNOX LEWIS MARION MONROE PIKE RALLS SHELBY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOWLING GREEN, COLUMBIA, FULTON, HANNIBAL, JEFFERSON CITY, MEXICO, MOUNT STERLING, PITTSFIELD, AND QUINCY.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds shifting to west tonight. Speeds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. &&