MONTGOMERY COUNTY − A Nashville man was seriously injured after a crash on Interstate 70 on Thursday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said 36-year-old David Watts crashed at the 180 mile marker off I-70.
Troopers are investigating an injury crash involving an overturned tractor trailer on westbound I-70 at the 180 mile marker in Montgomery County.The westbound lanes are blocked so please avoid the area and find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/jqR2u6kZzN— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 23, 2022
MSHP said Watts was traveling westbound and ran off the right side of the highway.
He then struck a guardrail and overcorrected, the report said. The vehicle then overturned and hit the guardrail again, and struck a concrete pillar.
A pillar supporting the overpass also sustained damage. MODOT is headed to the scene to inspect the structure. pic.twitter.com/ZTsrjxo9uE— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 23, 2022
The Montgomery County EMS then transported Watts to the University Hospital for medical attention.