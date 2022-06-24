MONTGOMERY COUNTY − A Nashville man was seriously injured after a crash on Interstate 70 on Thursday. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said 36-year-old David Watts crashed at the 180 mile marker off I-70. 

MSHP said Watts was traveling westbound and ran off the right side of the highway. 

He then struck a guardrail and overcorrected, the report said. The vehicle then overturned and hit the guardrail again, and struck a concrete pillar. 

The Montgomery County EMS then transported Watts to the University Hospital for medical attention. 

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.