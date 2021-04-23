MOBERLY - The city of Moberly announced Friday that the Gus Macker, a nationally branded basketball tournament, will make a stop in Moberly this fall.
The national 3-on-3 basketball tournament will be held on Sept. 25 and 26, 2021, in conjunction with Moberly's homecoming and Junk Junktion festival outside in the Moberly Depot District.
Gus Macker is a 3-on-3 tournament that is designed for anyone to play; male or female, young and old, short and tall, the most experienced or no experience at all.
Teams play a minimum of three scheduled games per tournament.
The registration fee is $160 and is now available on moberly.com.
Macker Headquarters is partnering with the Moberly Community Betterment organization, a division of the Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau. Moberly Mayor Jerry Jeffrey says they are honored to be the only city in Missouri to host the tournament this year.
Since 1987, the tour has expanded, now holding a total of 972 tournaments with over 2.2 million players and more than 23 million spectators.
For more information on the Gus Macker, click here.