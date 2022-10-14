COLUMBIA - This year's scores on the ACT college admissions test by high school graduates are at the lowest they've been since 1991.
The class of 2022's average ACT composite score was 19.8 out of 36, according to data released Wednesday by a nonprofit organization of the same name that administers the exam.
Rose Babington, senior director for state partnership for ACT, said this has been a really challenging few years.
"For this graduating class, these students who were sophomores in March 2020, who experienced over half of their high school career in this really disrupted environments, and certainly didn't get the same high school experience that their peers did, from an academic standpoint."
In Missouri, the average 2022 score was 20.2, just a tad higher than the national average.
Additionally, an increased number of high school students failed to meet subject-area benchmarks that are used to show students' preparedness for college courses.
Furthermore, 42% of ACT-tested graduates this year met none of the subject benchmarks in English, reading, science and math.
In Missouri, the 2022 average benchmark for English is 19.5, reading is 21, science is 20.4 and math is 19.5; all also higher than the national average.
ACT scores have continued to decline steadily in the past years, which may show evidence of learning disruptions due to the pandemic.
Babington said a lot of it has to do with student access to a rigorous high school curriculum.
"We've always said that a rigorous high school curriculum is the most important thing for students to be ready for life after high school, and particularly for students who have always faced challenges, students from low income families, students from rural areas, or whose parents didn't go to college," Babington said. "These are students who have always faced challenges in those areas and we know the pandemic really exacerbated those challenges."
In comparison, 38% of 2021 test takers failed to meet any of the benchmarks.
Students taking the ACT have declined 30% since 2018, but participation rose 37% among Black students, 154,000 taking the test this year.