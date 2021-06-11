COLUMBIA − Columbia is ranked No. 46 as one of the most bike friendly cities in the United States.
With more than 65 miles of trails, biking is part of the city’s identity, but a national bike shortage is causing issues for many local bike shops.
Sam Botts, the store manager of Walt’s Bicycle & Wilderness has had a hard time getting ahold of new bikes from suppliers such as Trek and Specialized.
“We only have 35 bikes that are currently on sale,” Botts said. “Usually we have inventory of 350 bikes, but the rest of bikes in the store are lined up for repair and tune-ups.”
According to Bicycling.com, the current shortage in bicycles will most likely continue into 2022.
The reason for the shortage in bikes is partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With biking being one of the safest socially distant activities and schools moving to online learning, many people took the opportunity to go biking and set up orders for new bikes.
A large majority of orders made in 2020 have still not been fulfilled by local shops, who are waiting for companies to send out frames and other parts.
Brian Kukla of CycleX says that even the most common of parts are proving to be harder and harder to find.
“Parts such as brake pads, bike chains, even wheels are becoming tougher to find in this market," Kukla said.
Bike sales last year were up by more than 120% than sales were in 2019.
Now, sales are continuing to rise due to the limiting amount of supply available.
For people who cannot by a new bike, old bikes are being brought out of storage and sent to shops in order for them to be retuned and greased for the trails.