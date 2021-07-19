FULTON — The National Churchill Museum at Westminster College will reopen to the public July 30 after a 16-month shutdown.
The museum will adhere to COVID-19 precautions, including masking and social distancing.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will speak at the reopening on July 30. Admission to the museum will be free for the weekend of July 30. A full list of events for the weekend can be found below:
Friday, July 30
- 11 a.m. Grand reopening ceremony in Latshaw Plaza, including remarks by Parson (Rain Site: St. Mary the Virgin, Aldermanbury)
- Noon Public tour – Guided tour of the museum
- 1:30 p.m. Unveiling of a new acquisition (inside the museum)
- 2:30 p.m. Music at the Museum, Mander Organ demonstration (St. Mary the Virgin, Aldermanbury)
- 3:30 p.m. Gallery talk, Sinews of Peace: Power of Prose (Anson Cutts Gallery)
- 5:30 p.m. Music at the Museum, Beacon of Resilience Concert (St. Mary the Virgin, Aldermanbury)
Saturday, July 31
- 11 a.m. Ice Cream Social and Dundee Cake with Family Activities
- Noon Public tour – Guided tour of the Museum
- 1:30 p.m. Music at the Museum, Mander Organ demonstration (St. Mary the Virgin, Aldermanbury)
- 2:30 p.m. Gallery talk, Curator’s Choice: Five Treasures from the Collection (Clementine Spencer-Churchill Reading Room)
- 3:30 p.m. Gallery talk, Sinews of Peace: Power of Prose (Anson Cutts Gallery)
Sunday, Aug. 1
- 12:30 p.m. Public tour – Guided tour of the museum
- 1:30 p.m. Music at the Museum, Mander Organ demonstration (St. Mary the Virgin, Aldermanbury)
- 2:30 p.m. Gallery Talk, Preserving the Glory: Conservation of St Mary the Virgin, Aldermanbury (St. Mary the Virgin, Aldermanbury)
While the museum has been closed to the public, its staff has remained at work on important projects, including inventorying the museum’s collection, digitizing historical documents and other artifacts, continuing ongoing preservation work on the historic church, enhancing its educational programs for elementary and high school students, and developing innovative webcasts.
“We are excited to be opening the museum once again for all of our visitors,” museum curator Timothy Riley said in a news release. “While we will still adhere to various COVID-19 precautions, we want to invite all Missourians and visitors from across the country and internationally to join us for this special occasion.”
For more information on the reopening, visit the museum's website.