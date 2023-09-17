COLUMBIA − One in two families do not have access to enough diapers to fit the needs of their babies. This year, First Chance for Children is looking to change that.
The organization will be using the week of Sept. 18 to spread awareness about the overlooked diaper crisis in America.
Starting with an open house Monday, First Chance For Children will be hosting events every day to promote the use of diapers in lower-income families.
The commencement of National Diaper Awareness Week will feature several elected officials and community organizations with the goal of providing diapers to families in need.
The price of diapers has increased by 32% since 2019, but First Chance for Children plans on getting diapers to 13 different counties in mid-Missouri before the week is over.
In addition to the open house, First Chance for Children will also host other events, such as a community diaper wrapping day, a community awareness day, and a community-wide diaper drive.
For more information, contact Executive Director Gay Liteken at 573-819-5914 or Verena Wilkerson at 573-777-1815