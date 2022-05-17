COLUMBIA - A national helium shortage has made it more difficult for local businesses that require the gas to continue offering their services as frequently or at all.
According to Physics Today, this is the fourth supply deficit since 2006, with the most recent deficit taking place at the start of the pandemic in 2020. Some causes of the current shortage include a leak at a helium enrichment plant in Texas, as well as decreased maintenance at an overseas natural gas plant.
Jay Curry is the owner of Columbia Welding and Machine Company. His company supplies steel, welding supplies, hardware and industrial gases. These gases include the likes of oxygen and nitrogen.
In the past, Curry's company sold cylinders of helium for $40 each. He said eventually, they had to stop selling helium altogether.
"It got to the point where we couldn't sell it for any less than $240," Curry said. "So, it really priced itself out of the market for most people, and that's kind of why we're having a shortage, because of the price."
Helium is an essential gas for medical professionals using MRI machines, physicists, car manufacturers and researchers. However, there is a large portion of the population that uses it for a living.
"Most of our customers that use the helium that we sold were the party companies, balloon people and people that were having parties," Curry said.
One local balloon business, Airmagination, used to rely heavily on companies like Curry's.
"We've called to businesses that are local, to drop off some tanks for us," Airmagination founder Destiny McKnight said. "But they said, 'Sorry, we're not taking on new clients.' And so that was really disappointing. So we're just trying to find a solution right now for helium."
McKnight said a less-preferred alternative has been outsourcing from larger retailers like Party City.
"I don't know how they get it," McKnight said. "I wish I knew their secret. But it seems like our small businesses are out of luck when it comes to helium or obtaining helium."
May marks graduation season across the nation, but balloon businesses like McKnight's are feeling the effects right here at home.
"May 21 is such a big date," McKnight said. "But unfortunately, with graduation, we've had to turn a number of people away, just because it's either last minute or we can't get what we need to get in."
McKnight's business just moved into a space on Locust Street and was set to launch her grand opening in June. In addition to balloon kits, her plan was to sell helium tanks as well.
"We really wanted to start offering the helium in June, but it looks like we're just gonna have to push it back by 30 days and really start just focusing on maybe taking on more customer orders," McKnight said.
For now, she must rely on manual air pumps for she and her team to inflate balloons with by hand.
As the shortage continues and festivities arise, potential small business failures could be on the horizon as customers begin taking matters into their own hands by either blowing balloons themselves or shopping with retail companies.