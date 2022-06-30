BOONE COUNTY - The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit that specializes in helping fallen firefighters and police officers, has paid off the mortgage of the home of Bryant Gladney, the former Boone County assistant fire chief.
Gladney was struck by a tractor trailer on Dec. 22, 2021 while responding to a call on Interstate 70. He was promoted to the position of assistant fire chief in 2020 after working in the emergency response department in mid-Missouri for over 25 years.
Gladney was a member of Missouri Task Force 1, one of 28 urban search and rescue teams in the United States. He aided survivors of Hurricane Isabel in 2003 and provided relief when he was deployed to New York after 9/11.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation Fallen First Responder Program pays off mortgages for families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty, leaving behind young children. Ahead of the July 4 holiday, Tunnel to Towers paid off the mortgages of 22 families of first responders in 16 states.
Gladney is survived by his wife Jamie, two sons, and a daughter-in-law.