COLUMBIA - It's no secret the past year has been stressful for health care workers on the front line while battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each year, there's a week to honor the commitment and dedication of those in the nursing profession. It's National Nurses Week. But this year, honoring our nurses is more important than ever.
MU Health Care registered nurse Shelly Huff said the past year has been crazy, with a lot of change.
"When this first started, it was almost on a daily basis there was changes in the hospital being made and protocols put in place to keep everyone safe," Huff said.
Huff said she has seen a lot of COVID-19 patients, but thankfully not as many as she expected.
"I saw the news about New York and the things that they were going through," Huff said. "I was just hoping that, you know, we didn't have to see as much as what they did."
Another registered nurse at MU Health Care, Taylor Jennings, said a year ago, it struck her that the pandemic was here.
"I feel like we didn't really know what we were gonna do," Jennings said. "People were still kind of starting to panic and scared to come in when they really needed help."
It's been a long year for both nurses.
"I think it was scary for everyone," Huff said. "It was extremely scary too for a lot of patients when they couldn't bring in their families."
This year, both nurses said despite the pandemic, they still do this job because they care for their patients.
"After the past year when you're the only person in the room with the patients, you really learn how to grasp how to help people," Jennings said. "You're the only one to hold their hands, maybe in their final moments."
Huff has been a nurse for 16 years, and said she's never questioned whether or not she wanted to give up this profession.
"I feel like this is where I'm meant to be," Huff said. "This is just my love. I enjoy this job."
Jennings said while it's been a rocky road, it's going to get better.
National Nurses Week ends May 12. MU Health Care said it will honor its staff next week. It will provide free meals, self care classes, discounts and pet therapy.