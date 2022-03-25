COLUMBIA - Two Columbia Boy Scouts will be honored by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society this September after they saved a woman from floodwaters last June.
Joseph Diener and Dominic Viet will be the recipients of the Young Hero award from the society. The two were selected following a national search for individuals and an organization whose service or act of heroism greatly distinguished themselves, a news release said.
Diener and Viet, who, at the time, were 16 and 15 respectively, were riding their bikes, when they heard a woman screaming for help.
The boys had noticed the woman earlier as she swam with a friend at Jay Dix Station, where deep floodwaters from Hinkson Creek had engulfed an entire basketball court and nearly submerged its hoops.
Diener told KOMU 8 that the boys swam to her without hesitation and swam with her back to safety. The 18-year-old woman suffered a cramp, but she was not injured otherwise, according to previous KOMU reporting.
In July, the Columbia Fire Department honored the boys with a "Citizen Heroism Award." CPD honored the two with the "Lifesaving Ribbon" and the Missouri Department of Public Safety gave the scouts a "Lifesaving Award."
The boys will be presented with the award by Medal of Honor Recipients at a ceremony in Knoxville, Tennessee, in September.