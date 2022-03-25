COLUMBIA - Two Columbia Boy Scouts will be honored by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society this September after they saved a woman from floodwaters last June.

Joseph Diener and Dominic Viet will be the recipients of the Young Hero award from the society. The two were selected following a national search for individuals and an organization whose service or act of heroism greatly distinguished themselves, a news release said.

Dominic Viet and Joseph Diener

Dominic Viet (third from left) and Joseph Diener (third from right) were honored by the Columbia Fire Department, Columbia Police Department and the Missouri Department of Public Safety in July.

Diener and Viet, who, at the time, were 16 and 15 respectively, were riding their bikes, when they heard a woman screaming for help.

The boys had noticed the woman earlier as she swam with a friend at Jay Dix Station, where deep floodwaters from Hinkson Creek had engulfed an entire basketball court and nearly submerged its hoops.

Diener told KOMU 8 that the boys swam to her without hesitation and swam with her back to safety. The 18-year-old woman suffered a cramp, but she was not injured otherwise, according to previous KOMU reporting.

In July, the Columbia Fire Department honored the boys with a "Citizen Heroism Award." CPD honored the two with the "Lifesaving Ribbon" and the Missouri Department of Public Safety gave the scouts a "Lifesaving Award." 

The boys will be presented with the award by Medal of Honor Recipients at a ceremony in Knoxville, Tennessee, in September. 

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you