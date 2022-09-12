COLUMBIA - Two Columbia Boy Scouts were honored by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society after they saved a woman from floodwaters last June.

Joseph Diener and Dominic Viet are two of the recipients of the Young Hero award from the society. The two were selected following a national search for individuals and an organization whose service or act of heroism greatly distinguished themselves, a news release said.

The boys were presented with the award by Medal of Honor recipients at a ceremony in Knoxville, Tennessee over the weekend.

Diener and Viet, who, at the time, were 16 and 15 respectively, were riding their bikes, when they heard a woman screaming for help.

The boys had noticed the woman earlier as she swam with a friend at Jay Dix Station, where deep floodwaters from Hinkson Creek had engulfed an entire basketball court and nearly submerged its hoops.

Diener told KOMU 8 that the boys swam to her without hesitation and swam with her back to safety. The 18-year-old woman suffered a cramp, but she was not injured otherwise, according to previous KOMU reporting.

Dominic Viet (third from left) and Joseph Diener (third from right) were honored by the Columbia Fire Department, Columbia Police Department and the Missouri Department of Public Safety in July.

Last July, the Columbia Fire Department honored the boys with a "Citizen Heroism Award." CPD honored the two with the "Lifesaving Ribbon" and the Missouri Department of Public Safety gave the scouts a "Lifesaving Award." 

